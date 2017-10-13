Friday News Roundup - Domestic

The biggest news stories this week included President Trump questioning news networks’ broadcasting licenses, proposing an IQ test for him and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and escalatingd his feud with Senator Bob Corker, but there was some movement on actual policy and governance.

The president issued an executive order that takes a bite out of the Affordable Care Act. He revised the “soft agreement” he’d struck with Democratic leaders on immigration. And he nominated a new leader of the Department of Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, Congress is moving forward on spending $36.5 billion on disaster relief following severe hurricanes and wildfires.

We’ll recap these stories and more, and we’ll look ahead to next week on this edition of the Friday News Roundup.

GUESTS

Reid Wilson, National correspondent, The Hill; @PoliticsReid

Abby Phillip, National political reporter, The Washington Post; @abbydphillip

David Rennie, Washington bureau chief, The Economist; @DSORennie

© 2017 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

