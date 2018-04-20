A fundamentally different American economy?

Has the current administration “fundamentally changed the structure” of the American economy, as Mick Mulvaney, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said? We break it down with David Gura from MSNBC and Ana Swanson from The New York Times. We also discuss International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde’s comments on the United States regarding the tax plan and what it means for American economic growth. Later, we talk about the push to reach a NAFTA deal before May and bilateral versus multilateral trade.