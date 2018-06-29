Funeral Services Scheduled For Saturday For Goshen Police Chief

Funeral services for the Goshen Police Chief that died this week will be held Saturday.

Wade K Branson died on Monday from cancer. He was 61.

Branson was a 35 year veteran of the department. He had served as chief since 2009.

Funeral services will be held at Grace Community Church at 11 a.m. A processional through Goshen will follow the services.

In a statement Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutzman said the church is not large enough to hold all those who wish to attend. He asked that community members pay their respects along the processional route, which will go past the Goshen Police Department and on to West Goshen Cemetery.

Stutzman says the safest place to do so would be on a city sidewalk or along Main Street in downtown Goshen.