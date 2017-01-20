GOP Leaders Split On Tolling Existing Roads

A split is forming among Indiana Republican leaders over the use of tolling existing roadways as a solution for the state’s road funding needs.

After Gov. Eric Holcomb’s State of the State address, Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) expressed enthusiasm that Holcomb indicated that every road funding solution proposed by House Republicans was on the table, with one, in Bosma’s words, “minor exception.” That exception is tolling existing roadways.

And Senate President Pro Tem David Long (R-Fort Wayne) is no fan either.

“For existing roads, that’s a pretty hard sell. And I will say I’m not particularly enamored with that idea,” Long says.

But many legislative leaders say tolling must be part of the solution. House Transportation Committee Chair Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso) says Hoosiers shouldn’t have to bear the burden for out-of-state vehicles.

“Particularly out-of-state trucks that do 27-hundred times the damage of a regular auto,” Soliday says. “I don’t think any of us like it, but remember, tolling isn’t carrying a roll of dimes anymore. It’s very automated.”

Holcomb and Long both say they’re open to discussing tolls on new lanes, roads and bridges.