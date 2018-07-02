Goshen Protesters Use Props To Help Get Message Out

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Goshen  as part of Saturday’s national protests for the unification of immigrant families. They hope help bring attention to immigration issues in their community.

Protesters gathered to tell personal stories of immigration and family separation, and to show support for those afraid they may face deportation. They also focused on children separated from parents, which has caused national outrage. Event co-organizer Marilyn Torres used silver, emergency thermal blankets to help connect protestors to the children’s experience.  

“I want you to take time now to open the blankets and listen to what the kids are listening to at night,” Torres said to the crowd, as they unfolded the shiny blankets, “While they’re trying to sleep… with the lights glaring."

Goshen residents last year opposed plans to build an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Elkhart County. The private prison company CoreCivic withdrew plans for the facility.

Protesters outside of the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen were given emergency blankets, to help them connect with the experience of migrant children and families in detention centers at the border.
Credit Barbara Anguiano / WVPE

 

 

Immigration

Community organizer Richard Aguirre says the event was intended to send not only a strong message of opposition to CoreCivic’s proposal and but also a message of unity amongst diverse segments of the community.