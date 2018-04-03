Gov. Holcomb Announces Rail Safety Program

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was in Chesterton yesterday to unveil new details for the Local Trax Rail Overpass Program.



The new program stems from the Next Level Roads plan. It’s aimed at both decreasing traffic congestion and increasing safety around railroads.

Governor Holcomb said at least $125 million dollars will be available in matching state funds for local communities that apply for the grant.

“We’re encouraging every mayor, every commissioner, every councilman throughout the state to pursue this program,” Holcomb said, “Don’t wait. Pursue it right now.”



Holcomb said safety improvements can range from blinking lights at railroad crossings to overpasses.



Indiana Department of Transportation Joe McGuinness said proposals will vary depending on a community’s need.

Local communities may submit proposals from May until the end of August. Grant winners will be announced starting in late summer.