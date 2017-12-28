Governor Holcomb Names New DCS Director

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a new director for the Department of Child Services. He also called for a department assessment after the last director’s departure.

It was earlier this month when Judge Mary Beth Bonaventura sent a long resignation letter to the governor. In it she expressed her concern for the wellbeing of Hoosier children due to changes in the department, funding cuts and an increased number of children in the system.

Terry Stigdon will take over as director on Jan. 22. She comes from a medical background and has 20 years at Riley Hospital, first as a pediatric nurse and most recently as the clinical director of operations.

Family and Social Services Director Jennifer Walthall will work with Stigdon and says her experience will help Hoosier families.

“Her expertise in developing specialty pediatric sexual assault programs and networks and in overseeing trauma, emergency medicine and behavioral health for Riley Hospital makes her ideally situated to take on the challenges of this position,” Walthall said in a statement.

The department assessment will be performed by a national non-profit to evaluate current systems including funding models, case loads and program outcomes. The evaluation will begin Jan. 3.