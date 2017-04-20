Governor Signs Bill Making East Chicago 'Area Of Special Concern'

Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation designating East Chicago, Indiana, as “an area of special concern.”

The legislation, authored by Rep. Earl Harris (D-East Chicago), allocates resources for water and soil testing in the city. It also requires the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to provide assistance to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“I’m proud of the all-hands-on-deck approach we’ve seen among local, state and federal officials to provide support and assistance to East Chicago residents,” said Gov. Eric Holcomb in a statement. “I sign this bill without any hesitation and stand with our partners to continue efforts to meet the needs of these residents.”

On April 19, Holcomb met with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt during a closed-door briefing on the lead and arsenic contamination in the city.