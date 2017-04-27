Governor Signs Indiana’s First Medicinal Cannabis Bill

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Indiana’s first medical cannabis law Wednesday. It legalizes a form of cannabis – cannabinoid oil or CBD – for the treatment of epilepsy.

At the beginning of the session Holcomb indicated that he did not support any proposals that allowed the use of cannabis. But this week his tune changed.

“This does not put us on a slippery slope to legalizing marijuana, quite the contrary.” Holcomb says.

He says the testimony from Hoosiers in favor of CBD, a non-psychoactive form of cannabis oil, was powerful .

Bettyjo Bouchey applauds the new law and appreciates Holcomb’s change of mind.

“I’m thrilled to see that he heard those stories that he could hear the pain in some of those family’s voices.” Bouchey says.

Her son was diagnosed with primary generalized epilepsy two years ago.

“This is an option that we did not have before this bill, and I think that’s all we ever want is options to keep our kids happy and safe.” Bouchey says.

Indiana legislators have considered CBD for epilepsy bills for the past seven years. The new law creates a registry and allows anyone diagnosed with uncontrollable seizures to try CBD oil.