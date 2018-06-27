Related Program: 
Greater scrutiny of Chinese investment still likely

By Kim Adams 49 minutes ago

The Trump administration announced it is not imposing additional investment restrictions on China for now. Instead, the White House endorsed a plan working through Congress to reform the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. It’s an interagency committee, commonly known as CFIUS, that doesn’t come up much in casual conversation, not even in Washington. But with the ongoing administration concerns about China, it’s getting a lot more attention.  

