Hey America, We're Listening

If you could change how the media cover who you are, where you live and what you believe, how would you do it? We’re opening our phone lines at 855-236-1A1A (1212) to listen to you in a special show that goes beyond labels and identity politics to pay close attention to what’s on the minds of Americans today.

And we’ll hear from a conversation Joshua had with news media veterans James Fallows, Melissa Block and Charlie Sykes. They spent the last year traveling the nation, listening to Americans. What they heard and what they learned has shaped the way they cover the country’s communities.



