Holcomb Declares Disaster In Lead-Contaminated East Chicago Area

Gov. Eric Holcomb is declaring a disaster in a lead-contaminated area of East Chicago. It focuses in part on relocating residents who remain in a public housing complex with some of the city’s worst contamination.

The 30-day emergency declaration is for the city’s Calumet neighborhood, which is an Environmental Protection Agency Superfund site. Its soil and thousands of residents’ homes are contaminated with lead and arsenic left behind by a shuttered smelting plant.

In December, East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland wrote to Holcomb and then-governor Mike Pence to ask for the declaration. [Read Copeland’s letter here.] But Pence denied the request before leaving office, saying the state had already given East Chicago enough resources to deal with the crisis.

Holcomb’s executive order is one of a several issued Feb. 9. The order is “focused on helping to relocate nearly 100 residents who remain” at West Calumet Housing Complex, which is slated to be torn down in the spring. Officials had planned to start moving remaining families to temporary housing in March.

The declaration also prioritizes engagement with new federal officials and coordination of state, local and federal resources.

It asks the state’s Housing and Community Development Authority to set up a website to provide status updates on the situation. And it asks the City of East Chicago to provide details by March 5 on what other aid they feel is needed, and what federal resources are available.

