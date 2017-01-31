Holcomb Hopes Immigration Order Has "No Adverse Effects"

Gov. Eric Holcomb says he hopes President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration doesn’t affect Indiana’s “welcoming environment.”

President Trump’s executive order suspends all refugee resettlement and bans anyone from seven nations from entering the country. Parts of that order have been halted by federal courts.

The ban has prompted protests and outcry from people in both parties. In Indiana, some political leaders – including Democrats Andre Carson and Joe Donnelly and former Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels – have spoken against the ban, while others – including Republican Congressmen Luke Messer and Todd Rokita – support it.

Holcomb’s position is a little less clear.

In a statement, he says there’s “no larger duty” than to protect citizens and borders and that he’ll monitor the executive order’s implementation. Holcomb adds he hopes the president’s move doesn’t “adversely affect” the state’s “welcoming environment” for members of what he calls the “law-abiding international community.”