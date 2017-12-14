Hoosiers Numbers Up As ACA Enrollment Ends

Friday marks the last day Hoosiers can sign up for health insurance coverage in the Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace.

A flux of people enrolled when the open enrollment started Nov. 1 despite a cut in promotional material.

The enrollment period was shorter this year as President Donald Trump scaled back parts of the Obama-era federal law. Still, early numbers show about 79,000 Hoosiers had picked a plan on the healthcare.gov website through last week. That’s compared to about 71,000 at the same time last year.

This year’s open enrollment has also been marked with confusion amid a federal push in Congress to repeal and replace the law.