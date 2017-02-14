House Committee Approves Bill Giving Guns To Court Protectees

A House committee approved a bill to allow people protected by restraining orders to carry a handgun without a license for up to 60 days.

Rep. Sean Eberhart (R-Shelbyville) says he wants to make sure people are able to protect themselves when they need it most.

But Rep. Terri Austin (D-Anderson) says injecting more guns into domestic violence situations does women a disservice.

“I’m all for supporting women who are in domestic violence situations,” Austin says. “But I just don’t think this is the way to do it.”

Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) says the government shouldn’t block access to guns when people need them.

“These are women that don’t have faith in a piece of paper that says protective order on it. They live in the real world,” Lucas says.

The House Public Policy Committee approved the bill 8 to 4, along party lines. Its passage came after the committee approved an amendment to the bill, creating a study committee on handgun licenses.