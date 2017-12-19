House Passes GOP Tax Overhaul: How Indiana's Reps. Voted

By the time many Americans go to bed on Tuesday, Congress may have passed Republicans’ tax overhaul bill.

As NPR reports, the House passed the measure early in the afternoon with the Senate set to debate the bill and vote Tuesday evening.

Among Indiana’s House delegation, the vote split evenly along part lines: the two Democrats voted no while all seven Republicans voted in favor. The vote mirrors the vote on the House GOP’s initial tax overhaul proposal in November.

Overall, the measure passed 227 to 203, with 12 Republicans joining most Democrats in opposition (two Democrats did not vote).

Here’s how each Indiana Representative voted and what they’ve said, if anything, in response:

Rep. Pete Visclosky (D) District 1 – No

“We will not be complicit in any effort to undermine access to affordable health care coverage or increase costs for millions of Americans,” Visckosky said in a Tweet prior to the vote.

Signed this letter to Speaker Ryan that stated we will not be complicit in any effort to undermine access to affordable health care coverage or increase costs for millions of Americans and that we will continue to oppose this reckless tax proposal. https://t.co/PYSsIUTFkb — Rep. Pete Visclosky (@RepVisclosky) December 18, 2017

Rep. Jackie Walorski (R) District 2 – Yes

“The truth is that this tax cut bill means a brighter future for the hardworking Americans who will have more money in their pockets and a better shot at the American Dream,” Walorski said on the House floor prior to the vote. “This isn’t just a good bill – this is a great bill. This isn’t the apocalypse – it’s a new day in America.”

Rep. Jim Banks (R) District 3 – Yes

“By passing this legislation, Congress has delivered on its promise to deliver sweeping tax reform to the American people for the first time since 1986,” Banks said in a statement. “I look forward to swift passage in the Senate and President Trump signing this historic legislation into law.”

Rep. Todd Rokita (R) District 4 – Yes

“This historic tax reform is going to help the American people keep more of their hard earned money, create more opportunity, and make American businesses more competitive at home and abroad,” Rokita said in a Tweet.

With @realDonaldTrump's leadership on this legislation, we are going to unleash our country’s economic potential. — Rep. Todd Rokita (@ToddRokita) December 19, 2017

Rep. Susan Brooks (R) District 5 – Yes

On Twitter prior to the vote, Rep. Brooks said she heard from constituents in favor of the tax overhaul:

I heard from a number of #IN05 students & their parents about the importance of protecting graduate student tuition exemptions. To ensure we continue to support these bright & ambitious individuals, this bill continues those exemptions. pic.twitter.com/Ay36xySkmv — Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) December 19, 2017

Rep. Luke Messer (R) District 6 – Yes

“Under this plan, Hoosier families will see bigger paychecks, fairer taxes, and more jobs,” Messer said in a statement. “Obamacare’s individual mandate is crushing middle-class Hoosiers. By repealing it, we are bringing relief to low and middle-income Americans who have had to pay fines simply because they can’t afford skyrocketing premiums.”

Rep. Andre Carson (D) District 7 – No

“This bill is a failed opportunity to grow our economy, boost small businesses & help middle class families get ahead,” Carson said on Twitter just prior to the vote. “Let’s reform our tax code to help working families succeed. Not to make the rich richer.”

What is more shocking than Republicans adding $1.5 trillion to the debt, for our children & grandchildren to pay for? Their hints that they might pay for it by cutting Medicare & Medicaid. The #goptaxscam will hurt Americans for years to come. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) December 19, 2017

Rep. Larry Bucshon (R) District 8 – YesRep. Trey Hollingsworth (R) District 9 – Yes