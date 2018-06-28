How China is building a parallel tech economy with or without the U.S.

The Trump administration this week decided against the hard trade restrictions it had been considering against China, but it's still planning on new tariffs on Chinese goods. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin made it clear the government would aggressively protect the U.S. tech industry. Meanwhile, China is working on building up its own advanced tech economy, one that doesn't rely on the United States or anyone else. Marketplace’s Molly Wood talks with our China correspondent Jennifer Pak about the Chinese government's tech initiative called Made in China 2025. (06/28/2018)