How The Home Depot became an e-commerce giant

In the age of Amazon, The Home Depot (yes, it's The Home Depot) has managed to become one of the largest e-commerce companies in the U.S. CEO Craig Menear tells Kai Ryssdal how a company known as the go-to place for remodeling your bathroom is transitioning to digital, and how growth doesn't always mean opening new brick-and-mortar stores. We also hear how, when your company operates in more than 220 retail categories, you end up with a lot of competitors.