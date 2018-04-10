How to make technology work for you, not against you

Technological innovation is very much a double-edged sword. It creates jobs and it destroys others. It raises wages and depresses them. It can make our lives easier, while also disrupting the lives of some workers.

So how do we make technology work for all of us? That's a question the Council on Foreign Relations is tackling, which is out with a new report on technology. Penny Pritzker co-chairs the CFR's independent task force on the future of work, and served as secretary of commerce from 2013 to 2017. She joined us to discuss whether we've failed people like textile or factory workers, whose jobs have been replaced by automation.

