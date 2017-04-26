Related Program: 
Here and Now

How One Gas Station Symbolizes Mexico's Energy Revolution

By editor 42 minutes ago
  • A customer pulls out of a BP gas station on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Until last year, all Mexican gas stations operated under the brand of the state-owned petroleum company Pemex. Now Pemex has competition from BP. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)
    A customer pulls out of a BP gas station on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Until last year, all Mexican gas stations operated under the brand of the state-owned petroleum company Pemex. Now Pemex has competition from BP. (Eduardo Verdugo/AP)

The oil giant BP opened a gas station in the outskirts of Mexico City in March.

On the surface it doesn’t sound like much. But it also happens to be the first global retail brand to operate a fueling station in Mexico since the country began loosening restrictive energy policies that date back to the 1930s.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd takes a closer look at where the new station fits in the Mexican government’s efforts to open the country’s energy market.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.