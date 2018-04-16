How to turn those credit card reward points into a ticket on an airline you've never used

You may not know it, but if you're a member of a credit card rewards program, you're probably sitting on unused miles for airlines that you've never used before. Several credit card reward programs give consumers the option to simply convert those points into airline miles for non-domestic carriers like British Airways, Singapore Airlines and others.

Frequent traveler and founder of the Sustainable Endowments Institute Mark Orlowski spoke with David Brancaccio and shared a few tips on how to cash your reward points into a free ticket to a new travel destination.

Click the audio player above to hear the full interview.