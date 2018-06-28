How women might lead differently than men

(U.S. Edition) The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that unions can't collect fees from non-union members in the public sector, but this decision could still have implications for the private sector. We'll look at the relationship between these private-sector unions and the organization of government workers. Afterwards, as part of a series of interviews we're conducting at the Aspen Ideas Festival, we'll talk to designer Eileen Fisher about the differences between startups run by women and ones run by men. Today’s podcast is sponsored by Alliance for Lifetime Income (retireyourrisk.org/advisors), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business (utahmbaonline.com). (06/28/2018)