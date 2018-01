Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at 9 PM

In this Humankind special, host David Freudberg takes a look back at the stunning display of forgiveness and nonviolence by the traumatized family members of Mother Emanuel church congregants, who were gunned down in 2015, in the wake of the gunman’s conviction.

We also hear stories of peacemakers who draw from their diverse lives and religious traditions as a basis for breaking down barriers and promoting conflict resolution.