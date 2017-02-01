Hupfer Officially Becomes New Indiana GOP Chair

The Indiana Republican Party’s Central Committee officially chose Kyle Hupfer to become the party’s new state chair.

Governor Eric Holcomb named Kyle Hupfer as his choice to lead the Indiana GOP after former Chair Jeff Cardwell announced in December he would step down.

Hupfer worked with Holcomb in Gov. Mitch Daniels’ administration; Hupfer was also the treasurer for Holcomb’s gubernatorial campaign. The GOP Central Committee made that pick official with its unanimous approval.

In a statement, Hupfer says he looks forward to better internal communication in the party, incorporating enhanced training for elected officials, and improving coordinated messaging across the state. And he names defeating Democratic U-S Senator Joe Donnelly in 2018 as his most important goal.

Holcomb calls Hupfer a “focused and passionate advocate” for Indiana Republicans.