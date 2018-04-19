Idea Week starts at Notre Dame Friday

The University of Notre Dame’s Idea Week festival kicks off Friday with events on campus including a talk by Patti LuPone.

The festival runs until Sunday April 29th with presentations, competitions and entertainment.

Nick Swisher is with the Idea Center at Notre Dame, the group that’s putting on the festival. He said he hopes the event can grow to be like a South by Southwest for innovation.

“We’re really trying to, I wouldn’t necessarily copy South by Southwest but honor what it’s done.”

Swisher said they wanted to break the mold of conferences and make it fun and open to the public.

“We wanted to make sure that this festival, which is really supporting and celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship had some fun events in it, that’s where the ‘play’ and the ‘meet’ events come in. That’s why we have The Chainsmokers concert, that’s why we have Gabriel Iglesias the comedian.”

Other notable names presenting and performing over the week are South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg this Saturday, Adam Savage from Mythbusters on Monday afternoon, Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh on Wednesday afternoon, TEDxUND next Saturday and violinist Itzhak Perlman next Sunday.