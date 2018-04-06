An immigrant's role in the American economy

This week, President Donald Trump announced he wanted to send National Guard troops to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border. This announcement was made in the midst of a national conversation regarding immigration, legal and otherwise, which includes a push to change immigration laws and reduce the number of legal immigrants in the country. Marketplace Weekend’s Lizzie O’Leary sat down with reporter Mitchell Hartman to dig into the impact of immigration on the workforce and the overall American economy.

