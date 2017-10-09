Related Program: 
Here and Now

Immigration, NFL And DACA Headline Busy Weekend In Politics

By editor 15 minutes ago
  • Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, stand during the playing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Indianapolis. (Michael Conroy/AP)
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence walked out of an NFL football game this weekend when players protested during the playing of the national anthem. Pictured: Pence speaks at the culmination of a faith unity walk, held to help the community heal after Sunday's mass shooting, at Las Vegas City Hall on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Vice President Pence walked out of an NFL game in Indiana this weekend when players protested during the national anthem. Meanwhile, the White House demanded Congress fund a border wall and restrict immigration in exchange for a continuation of a DACA policy. And, President Trump picked a fight with Republican Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) to unpack an eventful weekend.

