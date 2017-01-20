Inauguration Prayer Vigil Held in Goshen

As Donald Trump took the oath of office Friday in Washington DC, a number of people gathered for a prayer vigil at the Elkhart County Courthouse in Goshen. They gathered to “offer prayers for [the] nation and our leaders and celebrate such positive community values as tolerance, diversity, equality and unity.”

Faith leaders representing various ethnicities and religions from throughout Elkhart County offered prayers in English, Spanish, and Arabic. Passages were read from the Bible and Quran.

McNeal Stewart is pastor of Canaan Baptist Church in Elkhart. His prayer was a call for the new presidential administration to not divide the country or leave anyone behind. "We pray he hears the hopes and dreams of young people that want a fair chance to live out their dream in this American country."

The vigil was sponsored by a newly formed collaborative network called Elkhart County HOPE, or Healing Our People Everywhere. They say they are committed to standing with and helping people who will be adversely affected by potential changes to federal immigration laws and policies.