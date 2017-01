Tuesday, January 17, 7 PM

WVPE will air both Indiana and Michigan's state of the state addresses, simultaneously.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his first address to the General Assembly and you can hear it live on our main channel at 88.1 WVPE.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will be broadcast on WVPE News2, which you can hear on an HD radio, online or on the WVPE app.

If you have further questions, on this website, choose ABOUT and WAYS TO LISTEN.