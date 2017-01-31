Indiana Education Leaders Assess Trump’s Education Secretary Pick

A U.S. Senate Committee will vote today whether to confirm President Donald Trump’s pick for education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

The prominent Michigan Republican and philanthropist is a familiar name in Indiana’s education policy and political circles.

As chairwoman of the American Federation for Children, DeVos directed $1.3 million in political contributions to the state to mostly help create and expand private school vouchers, according to a WFYI analysis.

DeVos has been described as “zealously” pushing for all states to have a program that would allow public funds to be used at private and religious schools.

If confirmed to be the nation’s school chief, some in Indiana say she’ll bring a compassionate outlook to helping families find the right school for their children and loosening federal rules on how funding can be spent.

Yet others view her as pushing an anti-public school agenda due to her advocacy for private school vouchers and role in shaping Michigan’s charter school laws.

DeVos has not worked in public schools and her children attended private schools in Michigan.

It’s expected that DeVos will be confirmed in the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions and then in the full Senate. While Democrats have been the loudest critics of her policies, it’s unlikely enough Republicans would join them to vote against DeVos.

Here are comments from a few Indiana’s education leaders:

Robert Behning

In Indiana, House education policy leader Robert Behning, R-Indianapolis, says he’s known DeVos for years. Behning says money her family has raised and spent on education causes through various philanthropic and political foundations has always been about helping children.

“I think she has the potential of being a great secretary of education. It’s just like anything else in life — she’s not an expert in everything,” Behning said. “She’s going to need to bring people around her that are solid and can assist her in areas where she’s weak.”

Rocky Killion

West Lafayette Superintendent Rocky Killion is troubled by DeVos’ focus on private and religious schools receiving public dollars through vouchers. That’s a plan President Trump wants to take nationally with $20 billion dollars in funding.

“What she is implementing does not improve public schools will not improve schools with children living in poverty,” he said. “She is, in my opinion, forcing an agenda that will not help our schools become comparable to the world’s best.”

Mitch Daniels

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels told MSNBC this month that DeVos deserves to be confirmed. As governor, Daniels signed the law that allowed private and religious schools to take publicly funded vouchers

“At a time when we are all concerned about the divisiveness in the country there are some issues in education where people have and could again come together,” Daniels said. “I think she is the kind of person who will strive to make that happen.”