Mondays through Thursdays starting Jan. 23, 2017, at 8 PM on News2

Indivisible is public radio's national show about America in a time of change. For the first 100 days of the new presidential administration, stations around the country are joining to bring you four nights a week of live, participatory conversation. Each night has its own host. Each night has its own theme. The common thread is your participation. All of the shows are call-ins. Comment anytime using #IndivisibleRadio. The hosts include WNYC's Brian Lehrer, Minnesota Public Radio's Kerri Miller, WNYC's Kai Wright, John Prideaux and Anne McElvoy of The Economist and longtime conservative radio host Charlie Sykes. It's live radio. Anything can happen; don't miss it when it does.