Indivisible

Mondays through Thursdays starting Jan. 23, 2017, at 8 PM on News2

Indivisible is public radio's national show about America in a time of change. For the first 100 days of the new presidential administration, stations around the country are joining to bring you four nights a week of live, participatory conversation. Each night has its own host. Each night has its own theme. The common thread is your participation. All of the shows are call-ins. Comment anytime using #IndivisibleRadio. The hosts include WNYC's Brian Lehrer, Minnesota Public Radio's Kerri Miller, WNYC's Kai Wright, John Prideaux and Anne McElvoy of The Economist and longtime conservative radio host Charlie Sykes. It's live radio. Anything can happen; don't miss it when it does.

Related Content

APM Reports: In The Dark

By Jon Huber Jan 9, 2017

Child abductions are rare crimes. And they're typically solved. For 27 years, the investigation into the abduction of Jacob Wetterling in rural Minnesota yielded no answers. In the most comprehensive reporting on this case, APM Reports and reporter Madeleine Baran reveal how law enforcement mishandled one of the most notorious child abductions in the country and how those failures fueled national anxiety about stranger danger, led to the nation's sex-offender registries and raise questions about crime-solving effectiveness and accountability.