Inivisibilia returns for a third season

Mondays, May 8-June 26, 2017 at 9 PM

Invisibilia returns for a third season on 88.1 WVPE. Starting Monday, May 8 at 9 PM, WVPE will air episodes from Season 2.

Then starting June 5, Season 3 episodes will look at the nature of reality and our role in creating it. The stories speak to a central question of our time: how is it that people are looking out at the same landscape and seeing completely different things? Is this just a unique cultural situation, or is our polarization born of something more profound? Through illuminating science and compelling stories about hidden bias, social bubbles, emotional truth, our future selves, and living with wild bears, Invisibilia will explore to what extent we live in the same world, or a world that each of us constructs.

Invisibilia is about the invisible forces that shape human behavior – ideas, beliefs, assumptions and thoughts. Invisibilia continues NPR’s tradition of reimagining science programming from something dry and scholarly into something whimsical and captivating. Co-hosted by Lulu Miller, Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin, Invisibilia interweaves narrative storytelling with scientific research that will ultimately make you see your own life differently.