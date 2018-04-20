It's time to get your financial life in order

Tax season may be over, but that doesn't mean you should stop thinking about your finances. That's one conclusion from John Schwartz of the New York Times, who decided that after many decades of keeping his nose to the grind and ignoring his letters from Vanguard, he should take a step back and look at how his financial life was really doing. He wrote a book about the process, "This is the Year I Put My Financial Life in Order," and spoke with Lizzie O'Leary about the complicated and rewarding journey.

Click on the audio player above to listen to the interview.