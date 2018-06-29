Janus decision could hurt private-sector unions, too

The Supreme Court's Janus decision only applies to public-sector unions, barring them from compelling nonunion members to pay agency fees that are meant to cover the costs of collective bargaining and other union services. But some powerful private-sector unions — including the Teamsters, Service Employees International Union and the United Auto Workers — have organized a lot of government workers in recent decades, and they also face potential loss of revenue for recruiting new members. And anti-union advocates are also trying to curtailprivate-sector unions' ability to collect agency fees by pushing so-called right to work laws nationwide.

