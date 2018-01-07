Joe Morton, Scheming Father Of 'Scandal,' On Playing Dick Gregory On Stage

If you are a fan of a certain television drama that airs on Thursday nights on ABC, then Joe Morton needs no introduction.

On the show Scandal, he plays Rowan "Eli" Pope, the notorious, scheming father of main character Olivia Pope. His scene-stealing work in the role earned Morton an Emmy for Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series, as well as a whole new generation of fans.

Morton's career didn't start with Scandal, of course — his work has spanned 40 years in film, television and live theater. You may have also seen him in 2017's blockbuster film Justice League, and recently Morton starred in the play Turn Me Loose, a one-man show about the late comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory.

"Unfortunately, we're living in a period that seems to be echoing what happened in 1968," Morton says. "The kinds of racial problems that we seem to be facing as of the last couple of years, white policemen shooting black men, are things that [Dick Gregory] talked about in the '60s. Corporate greed is another topic of his which, again, as of the new tax laws, we're still talking about corporate greed. So a lot of the things that seemed to have happened almost 45 years ago seem to be repeating themselves today."

With all of that going on, and as Scandal is expected to conclude its final season this year, we thought this would be a good time to check in with Joe Morton.



Interview Highlights

On similarities between his characters in Turn Me Loose and Scandal

I think I choose my material based on what it has to say. And in choosing to do Dick Gregory, it was because I then had the opportunity to say the kind of political things that I wish I had written myself — and there it was so I could sort of put it out there in the world. And the same thing is kind of true with Rowan. I didn't necessarily know at the outset where we were going with that character, but vis-a-vis the clip that you played [earlier in the interview], suddenly you have a black man who is in chains in his underwear telling a white Southern Republican president that he's a boy. So in that sense I suppose it's relatable in that you have two black male individuals who are very powerful in terms of how they express themselves in the world that they occupy.

On getting his start in acting

I didn't know what kind of career I was going to have. When I was in school, my mother thought — 'cause I changed my major from psychology to drama — and my mother thought that I was insane. My grandma who was supposed to help me with school withdrew her support because, again, she thought I was crazy. Because their point of view was that given that what the world was, society would only let a black man in that business, in this business, go but so far.

You know, I started in 1968, and a lot of the roles that were available for black men in particular were mostly either drug dealers or pimps or some strange bugaboo of some sort. And I made a decision — it was a very clear decision — that I would not take those roles, which was very frustrating for my agents at the time. I wanted to put together a career that would be an assembly of different black men who happened to be black — that those characters didn't necessarily have to have any particular meaning or symbolism by being black. They just needed to be three-dimensional male characters, Brother From Another Planet being the perfect example of that. Here was a movie about an extraterrestrial who was escaping slavery from his planet to come here, only to find that things are not that different. And you're also going into Harlem and seeing Harlem through the eyes of someone who looks like he should know what's going on but has no idea. He's a stranger in Harlem. So he's learning about it as the audience is learning about it.

So I think along the way, I was looking for parts and looking for projects that had some greater reverberation than just entertainment.

On personal responsibility, as an artist, in the current sociopolitical moment

I think it's important for artists to hold a mirror up to the world that surrounds them. I just watched Detroit, which is enormously disturbing when you watch it, but it tells a truth about a time in this country when the criminalization of black people was so overt that people were being, sort of, hauled off for no reason. People were being killed for clearly no reason at all. That's come back to us again, as I said before, in the last couple of years. So yes, I think on some level there is a responsibility — not to be a "role model," but certainly to hold a mirror up to what's going on. I mean, I think that what Dick Gregory proved was that you can make people laugh — you can be an entertainer — and say something all at the same time. And I guess that's what I hoping I'll be able to do.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Yesterday, we spoke with screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin about his new film "Molly's Game." The film tells the story of Molly Bloom, a driven young competitive skier vying for a spot at the Olympics whose athletic career ends in a dramatic wipeout. She decides to work as a cocktail waitress while waiting to start her next high-pressure career as a lawyer. But instead, she stumbles into the world of exclusive underground high-stakes celebrity poker games. And then she gets into the sights of the Russian mafia and U.S. prosecutors. All that's in the first few minutes of the film, by the way.

But at its core, the film is about a woman trying to make her way in a man's world, where men make all the rules. That is so much of the moment right now, we thought we should ask the real Molly Bloom to tell us her story in her own words. And she's with us now from our studios in New York City. Molly Bloom, thanks so much for speaking with us.

MOLLY BLOOM: Thanks for having me.

MARTIN: For people who don't know your story yet, the Poker Princess, just give us a sense of who you were in your early 20s when all this started.

BLOOM: You know, you mentioned that I was on the U.S. Ski Team. I had a pretty horrific crash on my Olympic qualifying run. I was a very serious student and had just taken the LSATs and was in the process of applying to some top-tier law schools. And after I quit the U.S. Ski Team, there was a fair amount of, you know, grief that follows that. And I just wanted to take a year off. And I had a friend that lived in Los Angeles, said I could crash on his couch. And so I just kind of did the first really spontaneous thing I'd done in my young adult life.

And my parents cut me off, and so I needed to get several jobs. And one of them was working for a guy who had a nightly poker game. And he said, part of your responsibilities from here on out is you're going to help me with this poker game. And I walked into this room, and I looked around the table at the nine or 10 seats. And I saw some of the most famous people in today's world. I saw some of the richest and some of the most powerful. And I was a fly on the wall. And I'm privy to all this inside information about all these different industries.

I say in the book, you know, poker was this Trojan horse, this access into all these subsets of society. And at the end of the night, people were tipping me. And I made more money that night than I had made the whole month. From there, I studied the game for a year and brought drinks and handled buy-ins and everything and learned everything I could possibly, you know, Google about poker and about the language and what was happening.

And after a year, I took over the game. And I started my own games. And then I became the owner-manager, and I had a fair amount of power and influence because I was controlling this list, that everybody wanted to be a part of this game. And then ultimately, I also became - I started bankrolling the game and extending credit. And so, you know, that's a little bit about where I was.

MARTIN: What was the appeal? I mean, was it being with all these famous people? Was it a sense of power? What was the appeal?

BLOOM: I would say the appeal was financial. The appeal was access. The appeal was power. You know, I grew up in a very high-achieving family. I have a brother who's a Harvard-educated cardiothoracic surgeon. My other brother is a two-time Olympian, fifth-round draft pick for the Philadelphia Eagles and an entrepreneur and philanthropist. And so I was looking for this thing that would make me feel validated, make me feel like someone, make me feel significant. And I sort of found it in this strange way in this world.

MARTIN: As Jessica Chastain plays you in the movie - I don't know how you feel about the movie, by the way.

BLOOM: I love the movie.

MARTIN: Do you like it?

BLOOM: I think it - I mean, I just - it's - I'm so humbled by Aaron writing it and Jess - and all these incredible actors. And just seeing this movie, I was so honored. I find it to be an extraordinary movie.

MARTIN: But, you know, as Jessica Chastain plays you as like you have kind of ice water in your veins. And, you know, Aaron Sorkin has been criticized in the past for having female characters who weren't fully fleshed out or for feeling as if - there are those who say, look, these are a man's idea of what women are like, OK. And I wonder, did you feel as tough as Jessica Chastain makes you out to be?

BLOOM: You know, it's interesting. I didn't get the sense watching Jessica that she has ice water in her veins. I get the sense that she has a lot of humanity, that she cares deeply about doing the right thing and about protecting people. I really didn't experience her as cold. I experienced her as ambitious. And I think that we get our lines crossed oftentimes when we see an ambitious woman and we just label them cold.

MARTIN: I'm interested in you actually because she's made up. I'm interested in you. Do you see yourself as having, like, ice water in your veins or did you - how do you see yourself?

BLOOM: I've always been very ambitious and very determined and very compassionate at the same time.

MARTIN: There are a lot of these stories right now about power, masculinity and abuse. You wrote your book years ago. The movie was in production - has been in production long before these current stories came out. But I wonder, you find yourself worried for these women in a way - does that make sense? - in a way that you might not have a year ago before we knew what some of the other things that were going on. Does that make sense? Do you understand what I'm saying?

BLOOM: Oh, I think there's a lot of that. I want to make a pretty clear distinction here because my experience was of a different sort. It was just being disenchanted and being very sick of oppressive men and having to play by their rules. You know, there wasn't this abuse, you know, that we're seeing, but there was just this unfair sort of unjust application of power that I just constantly felt like I was coming up against, from growing up with a hard-driving sort of type A father and coaches and bosses and then players and then government.

But I also never really saw myself as a victim there because, for me, it just felt, you know, like that was a powerless situation. I tried to circumvent it. I tried to find my way around it. But I think it's a brave new world that we're seeing, that we really can have a voice. And we don't have to do this alone necessarily. There's clear power and progress from coming together.

MARTIN: And when we were talking to Aaron Sorkin about the film and what attracted him to your story, he said it was your fundamental decency.

BLOOM: That's very nice of him.

MARTIN: Well, he said - quoting accurately - he said that, at first, he didn't want to do a gossip movie where people would be wondering like, who is this person? Who's that person? And then he realized that you had been prosecuted and now have a - what's the word I'm looking for here? A criminal.

BLOOM: I'm a - felony.

MARTIN: You're a felon.

BLOOM: I'm a felon, yeah (laughter).

MARTIN: You're a convicted felon...

BLOOM: I am, yes.

MARTIN: ...In part because you wouldn't name names. Why was that so important to you?

BLOOM: So this is sort of the way I looked at that. I made these choices. I profited greatly from these choices. And to turn around when I was in trouble and take people down with me felt wrong. And it felt like - when I looked at it, I believe that I have the ability to make more money. Because, you know, the Feds seized all my assets. And there was discussion that they would give the money back if I cooperated. I didn't do that. And then they took it a step farther and said there was discussion about clearing the record.

So looking at those two situations, I felt - I feel very confident that I could make money again, that I can be successful again. And I feel confident that, you know, not looking forward to it but that I could survive a couple of years of jail. The foregoing my integrity and, you know, stepping on other people and the sort of collateral damage to their families and everything, that felt like a life sentence.

MARTIN: That's Molly Bloom. She's the author of "Molly's Game." That's also the name of the new film by writer-director Aaron Sorkin which tells a fictionalized version of Molly's story. That film is out nationwide on January 5. Molly Bloom was nice enough to join us from our studios in New York. Molly, thanks so much for speaking with us.

BLOOM: Thanks, you too.

