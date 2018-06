During the months of June, July and August, Last Saturday on the Common in Buchanan provides world class music. This weekend, features Texas bluesman, Mike Zito. With his newly released 15th album, Zito explores his journey from addiction to sobriety to notariety. First Class Life, serves up the blues with heart, wit and openess. Bring your blankets or chairs, with a picnic, your family and friends for uncommon entertainment at Last Saturday on the Common. Click here for more information.