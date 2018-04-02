Local events around Dyngus Day

Dyngus Day events are on today across Michiana. The Polish feast day is a traditional end-of-lent holiday. In South Bend the day is also a big Democratic political event.

 

Events at the West Side Democratic Club, the longest-running Dyngus Day, start at 9 with politicians and candidates giving speeches around noon. Polish sausage, cabbage, eggs and noodles are on the menu.

 Other Democratic Dyngus Day events

  • 8-10 a.m. UAW Local 5 Breakfast
  • 9:30-10:30 a.m. Hoosier Tap
  • 11-Noon Fiddler's Hearth
  • 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. West Side Democratic and Civic Club
  • 1:30-3:30 p.m. Elks Lodge #298
  • 3-4:30 p.m. DeAmici's Club
  • 4:30-6 p.m. Clay Township Democratic Club

 Republican Events 

  • 7-9 a.m. Breakfast
  • 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Polish Lunch
  • 1 p.m. Republican Women's meeting, including a public presentation on WWII

 

50 years ago Bobby Kennedy brought a presidential campaign to Dyngus Day

Kennedy smiles and shakes hands with enthusiastic crowds in a black and white photo
Courtesy of Michael G. Gotsch Jr.

 

Monday is Dyngus Day, a Polish celebration of the end of Lent and, in Northern Indiana, a big deal in political circles.

Fifty years ago South Bend experienced one of it’s biggest Dyngus Day events when Senator Robert Kennedy visited while campaigning for the Indiana Democratic presidential primary.

Indiana was a must-win for Bobby Kennedy in 1968. Lyndon Johnson had just announced he would not run and Kennedy was too late for early primaries. Indiana was his first chance to prove he could get votes.