Local events around Dyngus Day

Dyngus Day events are on today across Michiana. The Polish feast day is a traditional end-of-lent holiday. In South Bend the day is also a big Democratic political event.
Events at the West Side Democratic Club, the longest-running Dyngus Day, start at 9 with politicians and candidates giving speeches around noon. Polish sausage, cabbage, eggs and noodles are on the menu.
Other Democratic Dyngus Day events
- 8-10 a.m. UAW Local 5 Breakfast
- 9:30-10:30 a.m. Hoosier Tap
- 11-Noon Fiddler's Hearth
- 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. West Side Democratic and Civic Club
- 1:30-3:30 p.m. Elks Lodge #298
- 3-4:30 p.m. DeAmici's Club
- 4:30-6 p.m. Clay Township Democratic Club
Republican Events
- 7-9 a.m. Breakfast
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Polish Lunch
- 1 p.m. Republican Women's meeting, including a public presentation on WWII