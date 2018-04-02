Local events around Dyngus Day

Monday is Dyngus Day, a Polish celebration of the end of Lent and, in Northern Indiana, a big deal in political circles.

Fifty years ago South Bend experienced one of it’s biggest Dyngus Day events when Senator Robert Kennedy visited while campaigning for the Indiana Democratic presidential primary.

Indiana was a must-win for Bobby Kennedy in 1968. Lyndon Johnson had just announced he would not run and Kennedy was too late for early primaries. Indiana was his first chance to prove he could get votes.