Local Events Commemorate the Life of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By 30 minutes ago

Various events around Michiana will take place tomorrow in observance of the 50th anniversary of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.’s  assassination.
 

A series of events in South Bend will commemorate the life of Rev. King, including a candlelight vigil at Leighton Plaza by the King Statue at 7:30.
 

The University of Notre Dame Campus Ministry and Multicultural Student Programs and Services will hold a prayer service from 6 to 8 p.m at the Crypt, below the Basilica. A moment of silence will be observed, followed by a Candlelight Procession to Grotto and a reception in Remick Commons.
 

The Indiana Poor People’s Campaign will host a watch party of the Memphis Commemoration Ceremony tomorrow evening at the Anabaptist Biblical Seminary from 6 to 9 in Elkhart.

 

