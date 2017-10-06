Local school receive Lilly grants for counselor

Seventeen schools in local counties will receive funds from the Lilly Endowment’s Comprehensive Counseling Initiative.

The grants are for school corporations and charter schools to create models for career, college, academic, social and emotional counseling.

Schools in Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall, LaPorte, Lake and Noble Counties received nearly seven million dollars in grants.

In Elkhart County all seven public school corporations received the grant collaboratively. In a statement Elkhart Community Schools officials said they will be using the money to leverage community partnerships to better serve students across the county.

Elkhart County Schools said it is focusing specifically on college and career readiness with funding going to career exploration tools, after-school programs, college visits, internships, jobsite visits and professional development for staff.

Elkhart County

Baugo Community Schools $187,800

Concord Community Schools $533,400

Elkhart Community Schools $1,277,000

Fairfield Community Schools $211,075

Goshen Community Schools $654,753

Middlebury Community Schools $452,904

Wa-Nee Community Schools $298,644

Kosciusko County

Warsaw Community Schools $701,100

LaPorte County

LaPorte Community School Corporation $616,700 Michigan City Area Schools $555,800

Lake County

Hanover Community School Corporation $214,200

Lake Ridge New Tech Schools $188,300

School City of East Chicago $442,100

Marshall County

Triton School Corporation $91,103

Noble County

West Noble School Corporation $236,900

St. Joseph

County Career Academy (charter) $104,900

John Glenn School Corporation $188,500

Total $6,955,179