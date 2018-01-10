Lunch event to learn about youth trafficking in South Bend Thursday

The Indiana Youth Institute is holding a lunch event in South Bend on Thursday to discuss youth human trafficking in Indiana.

The Youth Worker Café events are meant for people who work with youth like police officers and after-school program coordinators.

Participants will learn the signs of human trafficking, how to identify victims and more about the scope of the issue.

Melanie Walker is the Northwest outreach manager for the Indiana Youth Institute:

“We’re keeping our Hoosier youth safe by making sure that those who are serving the youth; agencies, organizations, are well equipped and they’re up to date with the knowledge that they need in order to keep Indiana’s youth safe.”

The event starts at 11:30 at the St. Joseph Public Library main branch in South Bend.

The events regularly more information is on the Indiana Youth Institute Website