Major flooding unlikely in Northern Indiana

Flooding

Northern Indiana is unlikely to see any major flooding despite two major rain events this week.

Much of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana as well as parts of Michigan and Ohio are under a flood warning and major flooding has shut down highways near St.Louis.

Amos Dodson is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Syracuse. He said while the area is going to be wet, Northern Indiana isn’t looking at any major problems.

“We are expecting around one to two inches in Northwest Indiana and that’s going to cause some minor flooding in low-lying areas, poor drainage areas. Especially given the rain we had over the weekend.”

Dodson said it is typical to see high amounts of rain this time of year, but not quite this much this frequently. “The one sort of unique thing about this event is that we had one heavy rain event already over the weekend and it’s somewhat unusual, I guess, to have another one come right on its heels and that’s why we’re seeing the flooding issues.”

Dodson said the rain should stop around mid-day Friday.

He said, looking ahead to the weekend, it’s going to be colder and we might see some frost.