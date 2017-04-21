March for Science planned for South Bend

March For Science South Bend

A group of scientists and science-enthusiasts are planning a local March for Science on Saturday in South Bend.

March for Science events are being planned all across the world to coincide with Earth Day.

Organizers say the point of the march is to make a point about the importance of science in people’s lives.

Bridget McGann is working with South Bend’s March for Science and the national march. “With regards to South Bend, technology and innovation is something that has really revitalized South Bend and really brought a lot of the different areas in the community together. We want to make sure we protect that and just show how science is working in the community.”

“Hopefully by showing how science serves the community and serves to improve the quality of our lives then we hope that people will become invested in policy that affects science,” McGann said.

She said the march starts in Howard park at 2 p.m. with sign-making. Then, marchers will head to The Morris.

In front of the Morris there will be speakers and a ‘teach-in’ at the end.