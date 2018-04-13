March for Science in South Bend this weekend.

On Saturday scientists and science enthusiasts are gathering in South Bend for the 2018 March for Science.

Last year the March for Science in South Bend drew a crowd of more than a thousand. Far higher than the couple hundred organizers expected.

Robert Stanley is the chair of March for Science South Bend. He said they are expecting fewer people this year because the momentum is down with other protests and issues drawing people’s focus.

Stanley said science relates to a lot of those other issues.

“Whether it be the necessity of studying gun violence in order to reduce it or the ability to develop the science to decrease the time to process rape kits. There are so many connections that we have and we’ve seen increased engagement when we’re able to communicate with these other groups.”

The march starts in Leeper Park at 2 p.m. Marchers will follow Michigan Avenue to Jon R. Hunt Plaza in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center where there will be speakers, ask a scientist booths and kid-friendly science activities.