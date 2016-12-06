Marketplace Tech's Codebreaker Solstice

By Dec 6, 2016

Friday, Dec. 16, 9 PM

As the year comes to a close, Marketplace Tech host Ben Brock Johnson and a list of high-profile guests look at how technology plays an ever deeper role in our lives. This new, one-hour special tackles our mixed feelings about tech with a sense of humor, a sense of awe, and a sense of holiday cheer. We'll hear of virtual reality's promise and the quirky outcomes of using consumer technology to tackle humanity's greatest challenges. You might even get the chance to crack a special holiday tech-powered puzzle!

Special Programming

Hollywood Holiday

By Dec 5, 2016
Thursday, Dec. 15, 9 PM

Join Lynne Warfel for an hour of holiday movie music that ranges from the sentimental to the completely cranky. From "White Christmas" and cozy homes for the holidays to Grinches, Scrooges, and Muppets, A Hollywood Holiday takes in your favorite holiday movies from a musical point of view.

Advent Voices

By Dec 2, 2016
Thursday, Dec. 8, 9 PM

Advent is a time of quiet contemplation and waiting. It's waiting for darkness to become light and for hopes to be realized. Throughout the centuries Advent has been observed musically in sacred and secular ways. Join Lynne Warfel for an hour of the most beautiful vocal music inspired by and written for Advent.