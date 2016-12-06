Marketplace Tech's Codebreaker Solstice

Friday, Dec. 16, 9 PM

As the year comes to a close, Marketplace Tech host Ben Brock Johnson and a list of high-profile guests look at how technology plays an ever deeper role in our lives. This new, one-hour special tackles our mixed feelings about tech with a sense of humor, a sense of awe, and a sense of holiday cheer. We'll hear of virtual reality's promise and the quirky outcomes of using consumer technology to tackle humanity's greatest challenges. You might even get the chance to crack a special holiday tech-powered puzzle!