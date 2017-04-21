May 9th is Give Local SJC

On May 9th every donation made in the name of WVPE through the St. Joseph County Community Foundation will earn the station a share of the foundations’ $2.4 million dollar matching pool. This day and this event is an opportunity increase the WVPE endowment fund. Now more than ever, it is important to explore ways to become completely self- supporting.

The more that is donated to WVPE on May 9th, the bigger the share of matching funds your NPR station will receive. This is a completely different effort than our recently completed Spring Membership Campaign, and is uniquely designed to build upon the established endowment. We encourage all to participate in the Give Local event.

Sixty-seven charities are participating in the Give Local St. Joseph County event. While you are welcome to support any of them, we hope you will consider WVPE. The minimum donation of $25 can be made via credit card on May 9th at givelocalsjc.org. If you prefer to contribute via credit card or donate other assets, please make your contribution a week prior to May 9th so that it may be included with all donations received on May 9th.

Contributing to the St. Joseph County Community Foundation during this one-day campaign will provide years of endowment support for WVPE. You may contribute to the Elkhart County Community Foundation; if so, we applaud your support. If your community foundation currently lacks an endowed WVPE Fund, call Anthony Hunt, WVPE Station Manager at 888-399-9873; we’d be glad to help you get one started.

This one-day challenge, if all current members participate, could represent $150,000 on top of the matching funds – a truly impressive and effective endowment from a one day event. Find out more at givelocalsjc.org.