McCormick's Department Of Education Lays Off 34 Employees

The Indiana Department of Education fired 34 employees this week, as the department transitioned to a new administration under state superintendent Jennifer McCormick. The IDOE employees 250 people, making the this a 14 percent reduction in staff. Those fired were low-, mid- and high-level employees in all departments within the IDOE.

Incoming Communications Director Molly Deuberry says some of the terminations were because of shifting priorities in the department. Some part of those priorities were influenced by surveys the new administration conducted with school districts across the state, asking about how their needs were met by the IDOE. Some of this feedback influenced the terminations.

In a statement, incoming Chief of Staff and current State Board of Education member Lee Ann Kwiatkowski said this is normal.

“As with any government transition, we have some staff turnover. Yesterday, 34 people across a number of divisions were impacted,” Kwiatkowski said.

Deuberry says the money that funded the 34 positions may be reallocated to other positions.

McCormick officially became state superintendent Monday after her official swearing in ceremony.