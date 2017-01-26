Meet Me in the Gallery is the First of the 2017 Goshen Health Entertainment Series

Meet Me in the Gallery is scheduled for Friday, February 3rd and is the first of this years' Goshen Health Entertainment Series. For the sixth consecutive year, Goshen Health has stepped up to support the events that have become synonymous with benefits of membership in WVPE . If given an opportunity, thank the leadership at Goshen Health for their generosity.

The gallery event will also again feature The Scholastic Art Awards on exhibit, highlighting the many talented youth in the area, as well as music by VibeNation. This particular event has always been popular as a great place to mingle, view outstanding art, and enjoy a mid-winter break. We are working on completing the series and for now, here are some dates to save for this summer:

Meet Me on the Island - June 2;

Meet Me on the Island - June 30;

Envirofest - July 14;

Fernwood Friday - July 21;

Meet Me on the Island - August 11.

Stay tuned for details as we complete the schedule and announce the line-ups.