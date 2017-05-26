Memorial Day travel up in Michigan, Indiana

Travel experts expect more than 2 million Michigan and Indiana residents to travel this Memorial Day weekend. That’s a 2.5 percent increase from last year.

This year Memorial day travel is expected to be even higher than it has been in past years.

Susan Hiltz is with Triple-A Michigan. She says more travel is a sign of a robust economy.

“We’ve got increased consumer confidence, we’ve got rising wages and the gas price declines recently have definitely helped.”

Hiltz says Memorial Day travel is an indicator for the summer.

“It’s the first big holiday of the summer so when we’re looking at this right now, it’s the second highest travel volume on record that we’ve had since 2006 so it’s a good indicator that this summer’s going to be a great summer for travel and for our economy and for the industry. ”

Over the weekend Michigan and Indiana’s State Police will have additional patrols funding through the federal government.

Officers are on patrol as part of Operation C.A.R.E, a initiative that was started as a collaboration between Michigan and Indiana’s police 40 years ago.

They will be specifically looking for impaired or aggressive driving and seatbelt use.