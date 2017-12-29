Michiana Chronicles: On Formality

What would it be like if, at this time of the year, instead of sending each other greeting cards, we were to send each other poems?

In the early 20th century the publisher Faber and Gwyer decided to do exactly that - commissioning a series of poems from famous writers, to send out in lieu of a Christmas Card. These poems, the Ariel Poems as they became known, each in its own illustrated pamphlet, numbered thirty-eight in total, appearing from 1927 to 1931. A generation later, in 1954 a further series of eight poems was released by Faber and Faber. Each pamphlet is a gem.