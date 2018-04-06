Michiana Chronicles: Never Trust an Englishman with a Cactus

By 1 hour ago

Credit Andrew Kreider

Did you know it’s possible to kill a cactus?  I didn’t… until I did.  My friends, never trust an Englishman with your cactus.

Last fall, the day she left for college, my daughter decided to buy me a going-away present – a plant for my cubicle at work.  Let’s get you something simple, she said.  How about a cactus?  That should be easy enough for you to take care of.

Working our way through the cactus section at the grocery store, we avoided the gaudiest offerings, the ones with fancy-colored tops or extravagant blooms.  Instead, we opted for a spiky looking blue-collar character in a black pot.  The label gave no information except to say that he was “4 inches – green foliage,” and that he was from Canada.  Looking back, in all likelihood, he was probably a misplaced aloe plant, but we’ll never really know.  I put him on my desk and said, “we need to give this guy a proper name.”  After running through the usual cactus-related monikers (Spike, Dusty, Bob) we settled on Cortez.

In the weeks that followed, I would send my daughter regular photo updates of Cortez, each time with a speech bubble on a post-it note.  Some days, he offered words of wisdom.  Other days, it was song lyrics, or punchlines from TV shows.  It was a lot of fun.  Cortez was part of the family.

But then I began to notice that Cortez was looking decidedly peaky.  His spiky leaves were becoming discolored, his highest points were drooping.   It is entirely possible that he was a sickly plant from the beginning.  I recognize this.  But in response to his plight, I am ashamed to admit I made a terrible mistake.  At the end of a long day, I looked at Cortez and thought – this plant doesn’t look so well, it must need water.  And without stopping to consider the wisdom of what I was about to do, I went to the sink… and thoroughly watered my cactus.  Not just a drop or two – I put the pot under the faucet and ran the water until it came streaming out the bottom.

The next day, the left side of the plant had fallen over onto the ground.  Dismayed, I removed the fallen leaves, and turned the pot so that the damage was minimized.  I took a picture and sent it to my daughter.  I told her that after a slight mishap, we now had Son of Cortez.  Just as witty as his forbear, just not quite as leafy.

The new guy picked right up where Cortez had left off, continuing to dispense daily wisdom by text message.  However, within a week or so, it became apparent that there was something rotten in the state of Denmark.  Son of Cortez began to list alarmingly to the right.  While trying to adjust his position, I succeeded only in removing another section of leaves.  What was once a proud and upstanding plant had been reduced to a green sprig of four shoots on a single stem.

No matter, I arranged the remaining greenery as best I could, and snapped a photo, introducing my daughter to ‘Lil Cortez.  It was kind of a street name, with scrappy attitude like an up-and-coming boxer.  He was a fighter all right.  ‘Lil Cortez made it through the next few weeks, proudly spitting the knowledge on a blizzard of post-its.  I kept him off the water, and he brought the wisdom.  But then in December, he finally succumbed.  One morning I came into the room to find him slumped over.

Carefully, I removed his stem from the pot.  One leaf still seemed to have some life.  So as a final gesture of defiance, I planted the tip of that leaf in the middle of the pot.  One inch of green spike, sticking from the dusty soil like a shark fin.  I named him Four-Tez.  He was perhaps the hardiest of the entire Cortez line.  He made it till almost Christmas.  Finally, I gave him a quiet burial in the trash can beneath my desk and replaced him with a small artificial Christmas tree.

I’m telling you all this because this week, after several months of mourning, I’ve decided to try again.  I have a new aloe plant on my desk, and a new attitude.  This little guy’s name is Rocky – and that’s how his soil is gonna stay.  At least for the most part.

My friends, never trust an Englishman with your cactus.  You can stick that on a post-it note.

Music: "Water of Love" by Dire Straits

Tags: 
Michiana Chronicles
Andrew Kreider

Related Content

Chinese Acrobats

By Feb 16, 2018
Andrew Kreider

The Chinese acrobats come tumbling out of their two mini vans, laughing and teasing each other as they carry their equipment onto the stage.  By the measure of some of the troupes we’ve seen at the theater, these guys are a bit older, but they’re still mostly teenagers.  Through the door comes a tall stool, a high wire, a unicycle, various sized rings, plates, sticks, straw hats, giant yo-yos, and what looks like an oversized teeter-totter board.  Then behind the stage equipment comes the kitchen supplies.  Two rice cookers you might buy at any department store, and a large electric wok, to

The Cultivation of Christmas Trees

By Dec 22, 2017

What would it be like if, at this time of the year, instead of sending each other greeting cards, we were to send each other poems?

In the early 20th century the publisher Faber and Gwyer decided to do exactly that -  commissioning a series of poems from famous writers, to send out in lieu of a Christmas Card.  These poems, the Ariel Poems as they became known, each in its own illustrated pamphlet, numbered thirty-eight in total, appearing from 1927 to 1931.  A generation later, in 1954 a further series of eight poems was released by Faber and Faber.  Each pamphlet is a gem.   

Knives and Mugs

By Oct 27, 2017
Andrew Kreider

I’ve been thinking a lot about cooking lately.

Comic Con comes to Elkhart

By Mar 17, 2017

It’s Monday morning, and I have just survived an entire weekend at downtown Elkhart’s first ever Comic Con.  What’s a Comic Con, you ask?  Well,  it is a comic book convention – thus the name – at which thousands of fans gather to meet celebrities, buy collectibles, listen to guest speakers, watch movies, network with other fans, and dress up as their favorite comic characters. 

Michiana Chronicles: Mug Stories

By Mar 30, 2018
Heather Curlee-Novak

I have a question to ask you, friends…and all of you can answer this one, probably without too much embarrassment: How many coffee mugs are in your kitchen cabinet at this moment?  When this sentence formed in my mind I realized I would have to answer it myself: I have eighteen mugs in the cabinet and one on the counter, dirty.  I honestly do not know how my mug number reflects on me.  What is the average number of mugs in other people’s cabinets?  We have a tiny kitchen and there is truly not room for one more mug, but I am loathe to part with them.  Each mug tells a story.  Each mug carr